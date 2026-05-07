Talks in Damascus focus on coordination between Syria and France, according to Syrian presidency

Syrian president, French military official discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments Talks in Damascus focus on coordination between Syria and France, according to Syrian presidency

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination between Syria and France and regional developments during talks in Damascus on Wednesday with a senior French military official, according to the Syrian presidency.

The presidency said on the US social media platform X that Sharaa received Gen. Vincent Giraud, the chief of staff to the French president, at the People’s Palace in Damascus in the presence of Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

The meeting addressed several issues of mutual interest, including prospects for closer coordination and cooperation between the two countries and regional developments, the presidency added.

The visit comes as Syria’s new authorities seek to consolidate security and reestablish state control amid broader efforts to stabilize the country and launch reconstruction following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 after 24 years in power.

Assad fled to Russia, ending the Baath Party’s rule, which had lasted since 1963.

A transitional administration led by Sharaa took office in January 2025.

