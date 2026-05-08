Iranian media releases footage of reported attack targeting US destroyers near Strait of Hormuz Footage aired after IRGC confirmed missile and drone operation near strategic waterway

Iranian media on Friday released footage that it claimed showed an Iranian attack on US destroyers near the Strait of Hormuz.

The footage was aired after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy confirmed it had carried out a missile and drone operation against US naval vessels near the strategic waterway.

The IRGC said the operation came after what it described as a US ceasefire violation involving an attack on an Iranian oil tanker near Jask port.

According to the statement, Iranian forces used ballistic missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles and explosive drones during the operation.

The IRGC claimed intelligence assessments showed the targeted US vessels sustained “significant damage” and that three destroyers withdrew from the Strait of Hormuz area.

Tasnim News Agency reported that the vessels were retreating toward the Sea of Oman, while Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said the targeted “enemy units” sustained damage before withdrawing.

US President Donald Trump told ABC News on Thursday that the US strikes were “just a love tap” and said the ceasefire remained in effect.

Writing later on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said the three US destroyers had passed through the Strait of Hormuz “very successfully” while “under fire.”

He said there was “no damage done to the three destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers,” while urging Tehran to quickly reach an agreement to permanently end the conflict.

