Moscow calls German chancellor’s rearmament remarks ‘astonishing’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday described German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s remarks about making the German army the strongest in Europe again as “astonishing.”

“I think there is no need to explain the meaning behind this phrase,” state news agency Tass quoted Lavrov as saying during a memorial event at the Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov said Merz’s desire has raised concerns in Russia and other European countries about the direction of Euro-Atlantic integration, accusing officials in Brussels of encouraging “revanchist sentiments” across the region.

He claimed some European countries are preparing “another” attack on Russia and are “unabashedly calling for a repeat of Hitler’s experience.”

Lavrov further warned that Moscow would respond harshly to any disruption of Victory Day celebrations, which mark the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

“If the Nazis, who are resurging in the West through Ukraine, continue what they are doing now, there will be no mercy for them,” he said.

On Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced a proposed two-day ceasefire for Victory Day celebrations on May 8-9 and warned Ukraine of a “massive” missile response if the commemorations were disrupted.

Later that day, Ukraine announced it would also observe a unilateral ceasefire beginning at midnight Tuesday, but Kyiv has since accused Russia of violating the truce by continuing airstrikes and frontline attacks.​​​​​​​

