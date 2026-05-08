Zelenskyy claims Moscow carried out over 850 drone strikes, while Russia says it ‘responded in kind’

Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of violating Victory Day ceasefire Zelenskyy claims Moscow carried out over 850 drone strikes, while Russia says it ‘responded in kind’

Russia and Ukraine on Friday accused each other of violating the two-day ceasefire declared by Moscow to mark the country’s May 9 Victory Day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russia carried out over 850 drone strikes, while the Russian Defense Ministry said it “responded in kind” to ceasefire violations.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed on Telegram that its forces “completely ceased combat operations," since the ceasefire took effect at midnight Thursday (2100GMT).

“Despite the declaration of a ceasefire, Ukrainian armed forces continued to strike Russian troop positions, as well as civilian targets in the border areas of the Belgorod and Kursk regions, using drones and artillery,” the ministry said.

The ministry claimed Kyiv carried out 153 attacks using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars and tanks, and launched 887 strikes using UAVs.

According to Moscow, “a total of 1,365 ceasefire violations were recorded” in the “special military operation zone,” adding that outside the zone, air defense units shot down 396 aerial attack weapons."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Russia launched more than 850 drone attacks and over 140 strikes, stressing that Kyiv “will respond in kind today as well.”

“All of this clearly shows that, on the Russian side, there was not even a token attempt to cease fire on the front,” Zelenskyy wrote on the US social media platform X.

“As we did over the past 24 hours, Ukraine will respond in kind today as well,” he added, stressing that Kyiv will defend its position and “people’s lives.”

During the night, Russian forces carried out 10 “assaults,” most of them in the Slovyansk sector, said Zelenskyy.

“Russia must end its war, and everyone will truly see it when movement toward peace begins,” Zelenskyy said.

He also shared footage of a fire at what he claims to be an oil sector facility in Yaroslavl, more than 700 kilometers (435 miles) from Ukraine’s border, saying that the facility "was of great importance for financing Russia’s war.

"I thank the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our military intelligence for this manifestation of justice," he wrote on X.

The independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.

On Monday, Russia's Defense Ministry announced it would implement the truce on May 8-9 for Victory Day celebrations, hoping Ukraine would follow suit.

Later in the day, Zelenskyy said Kyiv would observe its own unilateral ceasefire starting at midnight Tuesday (2100GMT).