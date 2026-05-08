Peace ‘fundamental’ first step toward resolving broader regional crisis in Middle East, says Philippines President Marcos after hosting Southeast Asian leaders

ASEAN urges US, Iran to end fighting, engage in ‘genuine’ dialogue to end conflict Peace ‘fundamental’ first step toward resolving broader regional crisis in Middle East, says Philippines President Marcos after hosting Southeast Asian leaders

The regional bloc of Southeast Asian nations on Friday expressed “serious concern” over the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East amid the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Welcoming the Pakistan-mediated ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) urged all parties involved to “maintain conducive conditions for the full and effective implementation of the ceasefire, by exercising utmost restraint, ceasing all hostilities, and avoiding any acts that may aggravate the situation.”

ASEAN leaders made the remarks in a joint statement after their 48th summit, hosted by the Philippines in Cebu province and presided over by Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Emphasizing international law, the leaders called for “promoting genuine dialogue and diplomacy in addressing conflicts and tensions, including the need for a complete and immediate cessation of hostilities across all fronts in the Middle East.”

They stressed the need to use peaceful means to resolve disputes, calling for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.

Reaffirming the importance of maintaining maritime safety and security, and upholding freedom of navigation and overflight through straits used for international navigation, the ASEAN leaders expressed “deep concern” over any discriminatory or unilateral measures that may obstruct vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz or other international straits “which are inconsistent with international law.”

ASEAN chair urges against keeping situation in limbo

All parties to the war must cease hostilities and open the Strait of Hormuz, the Philippines President Marcos told reporters after hosting the summit, urging the US and Iran to end fighting for lasting peace in the region.

Marcos, who chaired the summit, said the ongoing fighting involving the United States, Israel and Iran had created a volatile situation with no clear indication of whether the ceasefire was holding.

“We now are in a limbo situation about how long it (war) is going to last,” he said when asked about what discussions were held by the ASEAN leaders about the US-Israel war with Iran, which began on Feb. 28. “We don’t know when the next encounter is going to be.”

The war has left over 3300 dead in Iran and thousands of others displaced before Pakistan secured a ceasefire on April 08, which has been extended by the US side.

“Is the ceasefire on? Is it not on? Is Israel included? Is Hezbollah included? It is a very difficult situation,” said Marcos.

Indicating any diplomatic efforts would not achieve desired results, Marcos said: “Until the fighting ends, until bombings end, it is very difficult to put together any kind of solution.”

He described peace as the “fundamental” first step toward resolving the broader regional crisis and stabilizing the Middle East.

“That is fundamental to any discussion about the war in the Middle East,” Marcos said. “We will absolutely achieve nothing until there is peace.”

The ASEAN summit has been heavily focused on the fallout from the Middle East conflict, particularly concerns about disruptions to oil shipments and maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

Marcos said the ASEAN member states were coordinating contingency measures to secure fuel supplies amid fears of prolonged instability.

“The call essentially is: Peace now,” he said.