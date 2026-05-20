'The protection of civilians and respect for human dignity must be upheld everywhere, at all times,' says prime minister

Canada demands Israel ensure 'safety and security of Canadians' on Gaza-bound flotilla 'The protection of civilians and respect for human dignity must be upheld everywhere, at all times,' says prime minister

Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday denounced Israel's "abominable" treatment of activists aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla, demanding that Tel Aviv ensure the "safety and security" of Canadians.

"The abominable treatment of civilians aboard the flotilla, including that which is documented in footage shared by (Israeli National Security Minister) Itamar Ben-Gvir, is unacceptable," Carney wrote on the US social media platform X.

Noting that the Canadian Foreign Ministry has summoned Israel's ambassador to Ottawa, Carney said it demanded "assurances regarding the safety and security of Canadians involved."

"Canada has already imposed strict sanctions on Mr. Ben-Gvir, including asset freezes and a travel ban, in response to his repeated incitement of violence," he said. "The protection of civilians and respect for human dignity must be upheld everywhere, at all times."

The post came after a video posted by Ben-Gvir showed activists zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its aid convoy had been seized by Israel.