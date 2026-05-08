Musalia Mudavadi says confirmed number of Kenyans linked to Russian military rose to 291

19 Kenyans killed fighting Russia’s war in Ukraine: Foreign minister Musalia Mudavadi says confirmed number of Kenyans linked to Russian military rose to 291

At least 19 Kenyans recruited into the Russian military have been killed in the war in Ukraine, Kenya's foreign minister told senators Thursday, as the number of confirmed nationals involved in the conflict continued to rise.

Musalia Mudavadi said the government has now verified 291 Kenyans linked to the Russian army, up from 252 previously recorded by authorities, showing what officials describe as a growing recruitment problem targeting young Kenyans seeking jobs abroad.

The minister told the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare that dozens of Kenyans remain unaccounted for, while others have since returned home after sustaining injuries during combat.

Kenyan authorities have in recent months intensified investigations into recruitment networks accused of using false overseas job promises to move young people into Russia through third countries, particularly across Africa.

The issue has sparked concern within the government over human trafficking, border monitoring, and the role of unlicensed recruitment agencies operating outside official labor migration systems.

Earlier this year, Kenya’s National Intelligence Service told parliament that the number of Kenyans fighting for Russia could be significantly higher than officially documented figures.

Kenya has also engaged Russian authorities diplomatically over the matter, during talks in Moscow earlier this year, Mudavadi said, adding that Nairobi pushed for stronger controls to stop the recruitment of Kenyan citizens into the conflict.