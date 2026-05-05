'Humanitarian facilities came under fire in two separate incidents,' says spokesperson

Gaza sees one of highest numbers of security incidents since ceasefire: UN 'Humanitarian facilities came under fire in two separate incidents,' says spokesperson

The UN said Tuesday that last week saw a surge in security incidents in the Gaza Strip since the announcement of a ceasefire, with humanitarian facilities repeatedly coming under attack.

Citing the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference that "last week saw one of the highest numbers of security incidents since the ceasefire was declared in October of last year."

"Humanitarian facilities came under fire in two separate incidents," he said, adding that "an airstrike also struck near a UN warehouse, and relief vehicles were damaged by stone throwing."

Dujarric urged all parties to "fulfill their obligations to facilitate, not obstruct humanitarian operations," stressing that "Civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be protected."

He also warned that Israeli "restrictions on the entry of engine oil, spare parts, rubble removal machinery and other essential items into Gaza are severely hindering the delivery of some of the most critical services for the population."

"Vehicles and generators are breaking down beyond repair," he said, noting that disruptions extend to food distribution, water trucking and ambulance services.