Iran says understandings reached on most issues in talks with US Foreign Ministry spokesman says draft agreement under final review by Iranian authorities

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Friday that Tehran has reached understandings on most issues under discussion with the United States and is conducting final internal reviews of a proposed agreement.

Speaking on state television, Baghaei said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's earlier remarks that the proposed Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding had "never been closer" accurately reflected the current state of negotiations.

"At present, understanding has been reached on the majority of the issues, and we are in the final stage of internal reviews," Baghaei said.

He said meetings involving relevant Iranian institutions were underway to examine the draft text and determine Tehran's final position.

Baghaei argued that an agreement could have been reached weeks ago, but accused the US side of repeatedly changing its positions, issuing contradictory statements and introducing new demands that prolonged the process.

He also rejected accusations that Iran lacked goodwill in the negotiations, saying Tehran had consistently approached the talks in a constructive manner.

The spokesman declined to confirm media reports regarding the contents of the negotiations.

"None of the published reports can be officially confirmed," he said, adding that details would be announced once a final conclusion is reached.

Baghaei said the decision-making process requires consensus among relevant authorities and institutions before any agreement can be approved.

The remarks came hours after Araghchi said in a post on the US social media platform X that the proposed Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the United States "has never been closer" and urged media outlets to refrain from speculation until the process is finalized.

The Pakistan-mediated negotiations have focused on ending hostilities between Iran and the United States, reopening the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic and reaching consensus on Iran's nuclear program.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said a large portion of the text has already been agreed upon, while accusing Washington of slowing progress through shifting positions and contradictory statements.