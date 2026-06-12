Palestinian Football Association president criticizes US over delayed visa for World Cup events Jibril Rajoub says delay reflects disrespect for FIFA and sport’s role in uniting people

Palestinian Football Association President Jibril Rajoub criticized the US for failing to grant him a visa to attend World Cup-related events, saying the delay reflects disrespect for FIFA and the unifying role of the sport.

Rajoub attended the opening match of the FIFA World Cup between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City on Thursday but remains among several accredited participants who have either been denied US visas or are still awaiting approval to enter the country.

In an exclusive statement to Anadolu from Mexico, Rajoub said he has yet to receive permission to enter the United States despite his entitlement to participate in World Cup activities as head of the Palestinian Football Association.

“I believe that FIFA regulations, or at least its traditions, require any country hosting a global event to honor its obligations toward that event by facilitating the entry of everyone connected to it,” Rajoub said.

He said the World Cup is the most important sporting event in the world and that participation by football federation presidents in related activities, including the FIFA Congress, requires host countries to facilitate their entry.

“This is not a favor on their part; it is a right, and they are obligated to uphold it,” he said.

Rajoub argued that failing to facilitate entry for participants undermines the principles associated with hosting a global sporting event.

“Through this behavior, they are stripping themselves of the moral right to host such a major sporting event,” he said.

Rajoub said he had not yet received approval to enter the US and suggested that others may be facing similar difficulties.

“Up to this moment, I have not received approval to enter, and I believe I am not the only one. There are many others facing the same problem,” he said.

Rajoub said the issue goes beyond individual cases and affects the broader values promoted by international sport.

“I see this as a sign of disrespect not only toward FIFA, but also toward the sporting message that unites people and builds bridges between them. In the end, this is a global event, not an event that belongs solely to the United States,” he said.

Recent visa-related issues have raised concerns ahead of international football events hosted by the US.

Earlier this month, officials from Iran’s Football Federation said they had yet to receive US visas to attend activities related to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a separate case, Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was unable to travel to the US to officiate at the FIFA Club World Cup because his visa application was not approved on time, despite being appointed by FIFA for the tournament.

Concerns have also been raised about some supporters' ability to attend competitions in the US. Earlier reports suggested that fans from several countries, including the Ivory Coast, may have difficulty traveling to the country due to visa restrictions and entry requirements.

The US is co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul