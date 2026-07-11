Suspect in Canada charged after racist tirade unleashed at Muslim women Incident took place in Costco store

Canadian police laid 10 charges against a man who went on a racist rant against Muslim women in a Halifax, Nova Scotia, Costco store, media reports said Friday.

The incident occurred July 4, and police asked for the public’s help in locating the man. That led to his arrest and charges were laid July 9.

Police said the 37-year-old suspect brandished a weapon and was tasered during his arrest at his home.

In a video widely circulated on social media, the supecy followed two women wearing hijabs and told them to “get the (expletive) out of the country.”

The accused then noticed a person recording video of the incident and he appears to strike that person.

A bystander said the accused’s behavior would be reported to police, and that angered him further.

"We're killing every (expletive) one of you,” he yelled, before uttering several racial slurs, then repeated, "We're killing every (expletive) one of you."

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said in a Facebook post that it is “relieved to see that an arrest has been made with regards to the Islamophobia threats made in Halifax recently, in a Costco store.

“This cannot be the new normal,” it said. “We call on all leaders to help construct a new Islamophobia national strategy.”

The suspect appeared in a Halifax court Friday, facing charges that included public incitement of hatred, assault, four counts of uttering threats, two of mischief, resisting a police officer and possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

His case was set for Sept. 3. He was released and ordered not to go within 50 meters (164 feet) of the Costco store or any mosque or Muslim community center.