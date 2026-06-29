Foreign Ministry spokesman says expert delegation to visit Doha this week to follow up on release of frozen assets

Iran says ‘no planned negotiations’ with US in coming days Foreign Ministry spokesman says expert delegation to visit Doha this week to follow up on release of frozen assets

Iran said Monday that no negotiations” with the US are scheduled at any level in the coming days, stressing that its priority remains the implementation of their memorandum of understanding on ending the war.

Esmaeil Baqaei, Iran’s Foreign Ministry and negotiating team spokesman, told reporters that Tehran is currently focused on ensuring the implementation of the memorandum’s provisions and is “seriously pursuing” its demands in that regard, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. -

Baqaei said the US had already issued the necessary licenses under Article 10 of the memorandum related to oil sales and that Iran was following the implementation process.

On Article 11 concerning the release of Iran’s frozen assets, he said the implementation process was also underway and that an Iranian expert delegation would travel to Doha later this week to follow up on the matter.

He added that Iran had not yet entered the stage of negotiations for a final agreement, saying Article 13 of the memorandum stipulates that talks on a comprehensive deal “can only begin” after the implementation of Articles 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11 and their continued enforcement.

Baqaei also denied reports about a possible meeting with senior US representatives in Doha during the Iranian delegation’s visit, saying any US trip to Qatar would have no connection to Iran’s technical mission there.

“There will be no negotiation meeting with the American side at any level in the coming days,” he said.

The 14-point Islamabad memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump following weeks of regional tensions triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

Under the memorandum, Article 1 covers the ceasefire and end of military operations, Article 4 addresses the Lebanon front and Israeli withdrawal arrangements, while Article 5 regulates temporary navigation and security coordination in the Strait of Hormuz. Articles 10 and 11 deal with Iranian oil exports and access to frozen assets, respectively.