'We continue to underscore the importance of resolving outstanding issues through dialogue,' says spokesperson

UN hails US-sponsored Israel, Lebanon framework as 'milestone' toward lasting stability 'We continue to underscore the importance of resolving outstanding issues through dialogue,' says spokesperson

The UN on Monday welcomed the US-sponsored trilateral framework between Israel and Lebanon, describing it as a "milestone" in efforts to end decades of conflict and advance lasting stability.

Pointing to the latest developments between Israel and Lebanon on the political path, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference that "the trilateral framework between the US, the State of Israel, and the Republic of Lebanon, announced on June 26th, constitutes a milestone in efforts to end decades of conflict and advance lasting stability."

"We continue to underscore the importance of resolving outstanding issues through dialogue to achieve sustainability on both sides of the Blue Line and to ensure sovereignty and security for both Israel and Lebanon," he said.

He further stressed that the UN is "committed to supporting Lebanon and Israel to fulfill their obligations towards a long-term solution of the conflict in accordance with Security Council Resolution 1701."

On June 26, Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored framework agreement aimed at facilitating a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and reducing hostilities along the border.