Tehran says mine-clearing in strategic waterway can only be carried out by Iran under Islamabad memorandum

Iran rejects Macron-backed Hormuz demining plan, warns France against ‘provocations’ Tehran says mine-clearing in strategic waterway can only be carried out by Iran under Islamabad memorandum

Iran on Monday rejected a French-backed proposal to cooperate on demining the Strait of Hormuz, warning Paris against what it described as provocations that could further complicate the sensitive maritime situation.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said in a post on the US social media company X that under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, demining operations in the strategic waterway would be carried out “exclusively by Iran” and not by any other country.

He said any parallel arrangements or foreign involvement in mine-clearing operations would not be permitted, stressing that the current conditions in the strait remain “sensitive and complex.”

“We strongly advise France not to make the situation more complicated with its provocations,” Gharibabadi said.

His remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron said in a post on US social media platform X that France and Oman had decided to work jointly, in coordination with partners, on demining the Strait of Hormuz to secure maritime routes and ensure “free and unconditional” passage through the strategic waterway.

Macron made the remarks following talks in Paris with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq during his first official visit to France.

Iran has repeatedly maintained that navigation management, demining operations and temporary maritime arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz are governed by Article 5 of the Islamabad memorandum and remain under Iranian coordination as a coastal state.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, has remained at the center of regional tensions since the outbreak of hostilities on Feb. 28 and the Iran-US memorandum that entered into force on June 18 to restore maritime transit and establish temporary navigation mechanisms.