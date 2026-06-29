France, Oman call for reopening of Hormuz, ‘unconditional’ freedom of navigation Joint statement at end of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s visit to France welcomes US-Iran memorandum, backs long-term diplomatic settlement

France and Oman on Monday called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring “unconditional” freedom of navigation, while reaffirming support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The call came in a joint statement issued at the conclusion of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s visit to France, which began Sunday and marked his first official trip to Paris and the second by an Omani sultan in nearly four decades.

The statement stressed the “need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and uphold unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation, including the right of transit passage in accordance with the law of the sea.”

The two sides also welcomed the memorandum of understanding reached between the US and Iran, voicing support for ongoing negotiations aimed at achieving a long-term diplomatic settlement.

The statement further underlined support for the implementation of the two-state solution and the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, including the establishment of an independent State of Palestine.



*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul