Discussions expected to focus on completing implementation of 1st phase of ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, and establishing mechanisms for entering the 2nd phase

Hamas delegation arrives in Egypt for talks on advancing Gaza ceasefire Discussions expected to focus on completing implementation of 1st phase of ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, and establishing mechanisms for entering the 2nd phase

A senior delegation from the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, arrived Friday evening in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials on completing the implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, and establishing mechanisms for entering the second phase.

In a statement, Hamas said the delegation is led by Khalil al-Hayya, the movement’s leader in Gaza and head of its negotiating team.

"A new round of negotiations is scheduled to begin Saturday and will last for several days," the statement said.

It said the talks are set to focus on completing the implementation of the ceasefire, including remaining steps in the first phase and the mechanisms for entering its second phase.

The delegation will meet with "Egyptian officials and mediators to finalize the implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, halt the repeated Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, and establish suitable mechanisms for entering the second phase of the agreement," the statement said.

The movement indicated that the delegation will also meet with Palestinian factions and forces to present a unified national position on various issues and reach a consensus on how to address the challenges facing the Palestinian people.

Hamas noted that the delegation includes Zaher Jabarin, Hamas' leader in the occupied West Bank, and political bureau members Husam Badran and Ghazi Hamad.

US President Donald Trump announced a 20-point plan in September outlining a ceasefire framework that includes the release of Israeli captives, Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, the formation of a technocratic administration and the deployment of an international stabilization force, alongside a call for Hamas to disarm.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement included a ceasefire and prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinian factions. However, Palestinian sources say Israel has continued to violate the agreement on a near-daily basis.

Under the second phase, Israel is expected to carry out further withdrawals from the territory, while an international stabilization force would assume security responsibilities, including facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.

Israel's genocide in Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed at least 947 Palestinians and injured 2,935 in near-daily attacks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.