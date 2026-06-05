Brad Cooper held meetings with senior officials from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, says command

US CENTCOM commander visits Middle East, meets regional leaders Brad Cooper held meetings with senior officials from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, says command

Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), traveled across the Middle East to meet with senior regional leaders, the command said Friday.

During the trip, Cooper held meetings with senior officials from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan.

"He also met with deployed U.S. service members, recognized exceptional performers, and presided over the leadership transition for U.S. Army Central," CENTCOM said on US social media company X, without giving further information about the date of the visit.

Regional tensions have escalated since late February after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran. A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 8, while indirect contacts over a broader understanding have continued.