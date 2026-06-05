Military says 1,246 soldiers have been wounded and 28 killed since fighting with Iran and Lebanon escalated on Feb. 28

Israeli army says 3 officers, including Givati Brigade commander, wounded in Lebanon Military says 1,246 soldiers have been wounded and 28 killed since fighting with Iran and Lebanon escalated on Feb. 28

The Israeli army said Friday that three officers, including the commander of the Givati Brigade's reconnaissance unit, were wounded in separate incidents in southern Lebanon involving a drone attack and clashes with Hezbollah fighters.

The Givati Brigade is one of the Israeli army's main infantry brigades and operates under the Southern Command.

In a statement, the army said that "a combat officer was seriously injured on Thursday by an exposion of drone launched from southern Lebanon," without specifying the location of the attack or the rank of the wounded officer.

It added that "another officer was seriously wounded, while the commander of the reconnaissance unit in the Givati Brigade sustained minor injuries on Thursday during a clash with Hezbollah militants in the Zawtar al-Sharqiya area of southern Lebanon," without specifying the names or ranks of the wounded officers.

The statement said the families of the wounded had been notified.

Israeli military figures show that 1,246 soldiers have been wounded and 28 killed since the start of the assaults against Iran and Lebanon on Feb. 28.

Hezbollah's drones have recently become a source of concern for Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing them as a "major threat" and calling on the army to find a solution.

Israel has intensified its military operations in Lebanon in recent days, claiming that Hezbollah is violating a ceasefire agreement announced on April 17 and extended until early July.

Israel violates the agreement daily through deadly bombardment and the widespread demolition of homes, while Hezbollah responds by firing rockets and drones at Israeli forces in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

A joint Lebanese-US-Israeli statement announced early Thursday that Beirut and Tel Aviv had agreed during talks in Washington, DC to implement a ceasefire based on a complete halt to Hezbollah attacks and the withdrawal of all Hezbollah members from the area south of the Litani River.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the US would determine the timing and mechanism for implementing the ceasefire, which could begin within 24 hours of receiving approval.

But Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem rejected the outcome of the direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 conflict. During the current offensive, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory, marking their deepest incursion since 2000.

More than 3,500 people have been killed and over 10,000 injured in Israeli attacks across Lebanon since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul