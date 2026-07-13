Blasts reported in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Qeshm Island, Jask, Bushehr and Kangan, according to Iranian media

Explosions reported across southern Iran amid renewed US strikes Blasts reported in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Qeshm Island, Jask, Bushehr and Kangan, according to Iranian media

Explosions were reported across several areas of southern Iran early Monday, according to Iranian media.

State broadcaster IRIB reported several blasts in Bandar Abbas as well as in Sirik, Qeshm Island and Jask, all in Hormozgan province.

Mehr News Agency also reported explosions in the southern cities of Bushehr and Kangan.

Hormozgan provincial authorities said no civilian casualties had been reported in the latest attacks, according to Mehr.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) meanwhile said it had launched additional strikes against Iran, noting they were intended to further degrade Tehran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Regional tensions have escalated in recent days amid an exchange of attacks between US and Iranian forces.

On Sunday, Iran said it launched attacks on US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Oman in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian targets.

