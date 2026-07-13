Israeli forces kill young Palestinian near Jerusalem: Red Crescent Israel's forces fatally shoot 19-year-old near separation barrier northwest of Jerusalem, local source says

A 19-year-old Palestinian was killed on Monday after Israeli forces opened fire near Bir Nabala, northwest of Jerusalem, the Palestine Red Crescent Society and a local source said.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its crews responded to a Palestinian who had been fatally shot by Israeli forces near the separation barrier in the town of Bir Nabala.

A local source told Anadolu that Israeli troops shot the 19-year-old near the barrier erected on land belonging to the town, hitting him in the abdomen.

The victim was pronounced dead after ambulance crews arrived at the scene, the source said.

According to the Palestinian Government Communication Center, Israel's military attacks and attacks by Israeli occupiers across the occupied West Bank since Oct. 8, 2023, have killed 1,179 Palestinians, injured nearly 13,000 others, and led to the arrest of about 24,000 people.