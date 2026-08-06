Photographers have until Aug. 31 to submit works showcasing agriculture, forestry, livestock, food production and rural communities

Applications continue for Türkiye's International Agriculture, Forest and Human Photo Contest Photographers have until Aug. 31 to submit works showcasing agriculture, forestry, livestock, food production and rural communities

Applications remain open through Aug. 31 for the 16th International Agriculture, Forest and Human Photo Contest, organized by Türkiye’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to raise awareness of the importance of agriculture, forests, soil, food and water.

According to a statement from the ministry, the competition is organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry's Department of Education and Publications, with support from DenizBank.

The contest features six categories: General, Farmer, Student, Theme, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Employees, and DenizBank Employees.

Participants may submit photographs highlighting agriculture, forestry, livestock, soil, water, fisheries, food and food preservation, agricultural activities, production, and the lives and work of producers, farmers, shepherds, villagers and rural communities.

The submission period, which opened on April 13, will close on Aug. 31.

The competition's selection committee includes Anadolu’s Visual News Director Aykut Unlupinar, along with Bulent Kahraman Colakoglu, head of the Ministry's Department of Education and Publications; Reha Bilir, member of the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) and photographer; Tuba Koseoglu Okcu, executive vice president of Human Resources at DenizBank; Mehmet Arslan Guven, lecturer in photography at Yuksek Ihtisas University; Associate Professor Cihan Sule Kuluk of Bolu Abant Izzet Baysal University; Professor Ozan Bilgiseren of Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University; Professor Emre Ikizler, dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts at Marmara University; cinematographer Sabri Savci; visual consultant and photography instructor Serkan Turac; photographers Vladimir Jovanovski, Mr. Lu Ming and Luis Jose Vigil Escalera; and independent jury member Perihan Yucel.

Competition results will be announced between Sept. 28 and Oct. 28. Winners will share a total prize fund of 1.735 million Turkish lira, with awards presented at a ceremony at a later date.