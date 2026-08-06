Discussions focus on mechanisms for implementing ceasefire deal, completing Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon's territory, Lebanese official tells Anadolu

Lebanon, Israel begin final day of 7th round of negotiations in Rome Discussions focus on mechanisms for implementing ceasefire deal, completing Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon's territory, Lebanese official tells Anadolu

The third and final day of the seventh round of US-brokered Lebanon-Israel negotiations began in Rome on Thursday, a Lebanese official told Anadolu.

The discussions were focused on mechanisms for implementing the ceasefire agreement, completing Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory, and strengthening the deployment of Lebanon's army in border areas, the source added.

This marks the second round hosted by Rome after five previous rounds were held in Washington, DC, as part of a US-sponsored negotiating process.

The talks come amid continued Israeli attacks, including airspace violations over Beirut and Tyre, as well as airstrikes and shelling in southern Lebanon.

Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-mediated framework agreement on June 26. The agreement provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory, beginning with the implementation of a pilot model in designated areas.

Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon since March 2. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the attacks have killed 4,333 people and injured 12,250 others.