Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warns Strait of Hormuz will remain closed unless US ends military interference

Iran says it struck US military facilities in Bahrain, radar systems in Oman Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warns Strait of Hormuz will remain closed unless US ends military interference

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday said that it targeted US military facilities in Bahrain and radar systems in neighboring Oman, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB.

Citing an IRGC Navy statement, IRIB reported that missile and drone strikes targeted US military infrastructure in Juffair, Bahrain, as well as long-range air surveillance and maritime surveillance radar systems in Oman.

Shortly after the Iranian announcement, Bahrain's Interior Ministry said air raid sirens sounded again across the country and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and proceed to the nearest safe place.

The IRGC said the only way to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic was for the US to end its military interference in the strategic waterway and respect the sovereignty of coastal states.

It also warned that continued US military activities in the Strait of Hormuz would lead to "greater incidents" affecting the global oil and gas sector.

The latest claims came amid escalating military exchanges between Iran and the US following attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

On Sunday, the IRGC announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic "until further notice."

Last month, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding under Pakistani mediation aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

In light of the recent escalation, US President Donald Trump announced that the memorandum of understanding with Iran was "over."