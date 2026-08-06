Israeli drones carried out 3 airstrikes on Al-Malaab neighborhood in town of Burj Al-Shamali despite ongoing truce, Lebanon state news agency says

Latest Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon wound 8 people despite Rome talks Israeli drones carried out 3 airstrikes on Al-Malaab neighborhood in town of Burj Al-Shamali despite ongoing truce, Lebanon state news agency says

Eight people were injured in overnight Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling targeting towns in the southern Lebanese district of Tyre despite an ongoing ceasefire and negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv.

Israeli drones carried out three airstrikes on the Al-Malaab neighborhood in the town of Burj Al-Shamali, about 3.1 miles from Tyre, and Israel's fighter jets later struck the same location in a fourth attack, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported on Thursday.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said in a statement that eight people were wounded in the strikes on Burj Al-Shamali.

Israeli warplanes also launched three airstrikes on an area between the towns of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun in the Tyre district.

At the same time, Mansouri came under artillery and tank fire.

The attacks came as the seventh round of US-mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel continued Thursday in the Italian capital Rome, while the Israeli army intensified its military operations in southern Lebanon overnight.

Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 4,333 people, according to the latest figures from the Lebanese Health Ministry.