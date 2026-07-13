Foreign Ministry accuses Washington of violating nearly every provision of Memorandum of Understanding signed 25 days ago

Iran says launch points for US attacks will be treated as ‘legitimate targets’ Foreign Ministry accuses Washington of violating nearly every provision of Memorandum of Understanding signed 25 days ago

Iran warned Monday that any location used to launch attacks against the country would be considered a “legitimate target” for retaliatory strikes.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry warned neighboring countries against allowing their territory or facilities to be used by the US or other parties to carry out attacks on Iran.

It said neighboring states were obligated under international law to prevent their territory from being used for military action against Iran, warning that the “origin and launch point” of any attack would be targeted by the Iranian armed forces.

The ministry strongly condemned US strikes carried out over the past 22 hours, describing them as a serious violation of the UN Charter and a threat to international peace and security.

It accused Washington of violating nearly every provision of the Memorandum of Understanding signed 25 days ago and of committing “war crimes” by targeting transport infrastructure, fishing boats, cargo vessels and meteorological facilities.

The ministry also accused the US of interfering in arrangements governing the Strait of Hormuz, saying the move had restored insecurity to the strategic waterway and disrupted international commercial shipping.



Regional tensions have escalated in recent days amid an exchange of attacks between US and Iranian forces.

On Sunday, Iran said it launched attacks on US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Oman in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian targets.

