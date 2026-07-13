US Central Command says operation targeted dozens of military sites to degrade Iran’s ability to attack international shipping through Strait of Hormuz

US completes new wave of strikes on Iran: CENTCOM US Central Command says operation targeted dozens of military sites to degrade Iran’s ability to attack international shipping through Strait of Hormuz

The US completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, targeting dozens of military sites in an effort to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

In a statement, CENTCOM said the operation struck "dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions" as part of efforts to reduce Iran's capability to threaten maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

According to CENTCOM, US forces targeted Iranian air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats using fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one-way attack aerial drones and for the first time, one-way attack sea drones.

"The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor for global trade. Iran does not control it," CENTCOM said.

The command added that US forces "are postured and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available to commercial shipping despite Iran's continued unwarranted aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations."

