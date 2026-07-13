IRGC says strike on Prince Hassan Air Base marked 1st phase of its response to US attacks on Iranian military sites

Iran says it targeted air base in Jordan with missiles, drones IRGC says strike on Prince Hassan Air Base marked 1st phase of its response to US attacks on Iranian military sites

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Monday that it targeted Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan with missiles and drones, claiming the attack set fire to several fuel depots and ammunition storage facilities.

In a statement, the IRGC described the strike as the first phase of its response to US attacks on Iranian coastal military bases.

The IRGC said the US attacks came after its naval forces intercepted two ships in the Strait of Hormuz, accusing them of "switching off their tracking systems, travelling illegally and endangering navigation."

The IRGC said its retaliatory operations are continuing and that the results will be announced in subsequent statements.

Regional tensions have escalated in recent days amid an exchange of attacks between US and Iranian forces.

On Sunday, Iran said it launched attacks on US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Oman in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian targets.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the latest strikes were intended to further degrade what it described as Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

