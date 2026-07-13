State media says operation by Iran's military and IRGC launched in response to continuing US attacks on Iran

Iran says it launched missile, drone attacks on 'enemy bases' in region State media says operation by Iran's military and IRGC launched in response to continuing US attacks on Iran

Iran's military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have launched "large-scale missile and drone attacks" on what they described as "enemy bases in the region," Iran's Nour News Agency reported Monday.

Citing an Iranian military official, the state-affiliated agency said the operation was carried out in response to the US' continuing attacks on Iran.

The official said the strikes targeted sites identified following "enemy movements" over the past 48 hours, according to the report.

Regional tensions have escalated in recent days amid an exchange of attacks between US and Iranian forces.

On Sunday, Iran said it launched attacks on US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Oman in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian targets.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the latest strikes were intended to further degrade what it described as Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

