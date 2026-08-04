Ariana Grande says break from public appearances was planned ‘long time ago’ Singer tells Chicago audience decision was made from ‘thoughtful and empowered place’

Pop icon Ariana Grande on Monday spoke publicly about her decision to step away from the spotlight, telling fans that the break was long-planned and not prompted by the recent scrutiny surrounding her.

Grande addressed the announcement during the opening night of a three-concert run at Chicago’s United Center.

Reading from notes she had prepared because she did not want nerves to make her forget anything, the 33-year-old singer said the decision was “not a reactive or impulsive thing” and had been planned “quietly, a long time ago.”

Grande said she wanted to speak directly to her audience because accounts that did not come from her could sometimes become exaggerated.

She also sought to reassure fans who feared that online criticism and speculation had damaged her experience of the Eternal Sunshine Tour, saying the reality was the opposite.

The decision to pause public appearances came from a “thoughtful and empowered place,” she said, adding that “human beings do need a break sometimes.”

Her remarks followed an announcement from her representative that Grande would take a well-earned break from public appearances once the tour ends.



Her team said the singer had faced persistent public scrutiny while continuing to perform a physically demanding show.

Online discussion about Grande’s appearance and health has intensified in recent years and increased again following Friday’s release of her latest album, Petal, and its accompanying promotional material.

Grande is scheduled to perform two more concerts at the United Center on Wednesday and Thursday. Her official tour schedule shows that the Eternal Sunshine Tour will conclude at London’s O2 Arena on Sept. 1.

The planned break has also prompted Grande to withdraw from a new production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Sunday in the Park with George, which is due to open at London’s Barbican in summer 2027.

Grande had been expected to appear opposite her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.

The Barbican confirmed on its official production page that Grande had decided to leave the musical, saying the decision had its “complete understanding and support.”

The production will proceed as planned, with additional casting to be announced later.