Ministry urges residents to seek shelter after activating nationwide alarm, while flight trackers and social media reports indicate Jordan halted flights following missile attacks

Bahrain sounds air raid sirens as Iran says it is striking targets in Gulf country Ministry urges residents to seek shelter after activating nationwide alarm, while flight trackers and social media reports indicate Jordan halted flights following missile attacks

Air raid sirens sounded across Bahrain early Monday after the country's Interior Ministry activated a nationwide alarm and urged residents to take shelter.

"The alarm siren has been activated. We urge citizens and residents to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry later said that sirens had sounded again, repeating its call for people to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

Iran later said it was striking targets in the Gulf country.

Meanwhile, several flight-tracking services and reports circulating on social media indicated that Jordan suspended flights following missile attacks. Jordanian authorities had not immediately issued an official statement confirming the reported suspension.

Regional tensions have escalated in recent days amid an exchange of attacks between US and Iranian forces.

On Sunday, Iran said it launched attacks on US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Oman in retaliation for US attacks on Iranian targets.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the latest strikes were intended to further degrade what it described as Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Later in a statement, CENTCOM said the US completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran and added that the operation struck "dozens of targets at multiple locations with precision munitions" as part of efforts to reduce Iran's capability to threaten maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.