Russia claims to capture another settlement in Ukraine Ukraine, Russia report strikes on military, logistical targets

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that another Ukrainian settlement came under the control of its forces.

The ministry said in a statement that the village of Baksheyevka in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region was captured in an operation carried out by the Sever (North) group of forces.

The ministry also said Russian forces had struck transport and energy infrastructure, logistics centers, facilities involved in the production and storage of attack drones, and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian forces and foreign personnel in 148 areas.

Russian air defenses reportedly intercepted 16 guided aerial bombs and 753 fixed-wing drones, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff said Ukrainian forces had struck a temporary deployment site of Russia’s Federal Security Service in Shchaslyvtseve in the Kherson region.

The Ukrainian military also reported strikes on a road bridge over the Seym River near Zvannoye in Russia’s Kursk region and a railway bridge over the Molochnaya River near Svitlodolynske in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, repair units were also targeted in Vovchanske in the Zaporizhzhia region and Vilne in the Donetsk region.

It further reported strikes on a communications and power facility supporting a relay station for Geran and Gerbera-type attack drones in Olenivka, Crimea, as well as a tower equipped with electronic warfare systems in Artemivka.

The battlefield claims made by the two sides could not be independently verified.