Bahrain urges residents to seek shelter after activating nationwide alarm while flight trackers and social media reports indicate Jordan halted flights following missile attacks

Bahrain sounds air raid sirens while reports say Jordan suspends flights Bahrain urges residents to seek shelter after activating nationwide alarm while flight trackers and social media reports indicate Jordan halted flights following missile attacks

By Gizem Nisa Demir

ISTANBUL (AA) - Air raid sirens sounded across Bahrain early Monday after the country's Interior Ministry activated a nationwide alarm and urged residents to take shelter.

"The alarm siren has been activated. We urge citizens and residents to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, several flight-tracking services and reports circulating on social media indicated that Jordan suspended flights following missile attacks. Jordanian authorities had not immediately issued an official statement confirming the reported suspension.

