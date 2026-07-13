UK, France and Germany call for swift resumption of commercial shipping, stress freedom of navigation under international law and urge return to ceasefire talks

European powers condemn Iran's attacks on shipping in Strait of Hormuz UK, France and Germany call for swift resumption of commercial shipping, stress freedom of navigation under international law and urge return to ceasefire talks

The UK, France and Germany condemned Iran's attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and neighboring countries, reaffirming support for freedom of navigation and calling for a return to a ceasefire and negotiations.

In a joint statement Sunday, the three countries, known as the E3, denounced Iran's "reckless attacks" targeting commercial vessels and countries in the region.

"We condemn Iran's reckless attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and countries in the region, including Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Jordan," the statement said.

The E3 stressed that respect for sovereignty over territorial seas and freedom of navigation are fundamental principles of international law.

The three countries also reaffirmed their support for the "swift and full resumption of international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz" and expressed "full solidarity with our Gulf and regional partners."

The statement further called for the resumption of the ceasefire between the US and Iran and negotiations aimed at easing regional tensions.

