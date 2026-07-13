Operation carried out under direction of President Donald Trump 'to hold Iranian forces accountable,' says CENTCOM

US military launches new strikes against Iran, Central Command says Operation carried out under direction of President Donald Trump 'to hold Iranian forces accountable,' says CENTCOM

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday that its forces launched a new round of strikes against Iran.

"At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said on the US social media platform X.

The command added that the operation was carried out under the direction of President Donald Trump "to hold Iranian forces accountable."

On Saturday, CENTCOM said it hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets which included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks and coastal surveillance locations.

During three nights of strikes this week, CENTCOM said it had struck more than 300 targets.

The attacks followed Iranian fire on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran's announcement that it was closing the strategic waterway until further notice.

Iran, meanwhile, said it launched attacks on US military sites in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Oman. The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted and responded to Iranian missile and drone attacks.

CENTCOM on Sunday denied Iranian media reports claiming that three American service members were killed in Kuwait in Iranian strikes, calling them "false."

"There are zero reports of U.S. service member deaths or injuries in the region. All personnel are accounted for," it said.