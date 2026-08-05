Zelenskyy says 17 killed, 44 injured in overnight strikes on Kyiv Russia, Ukraine trade accusations of overnight air strikes, both report damage

Seventeen people were killed and 44 injured in overnight strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding Kyiv region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

The attack involved 24 ballistic missiles, four Tsirkon and Oniks missiles, and 115 drones, many of them jet-powered, Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.

Warehouses, infrastructure, and a railway station were among the targets, he added.

Zelenskyy called for increased supplies of ballistic missile interceptors to Ukraine, urging the Group of Seven and the EU to impose additional sanctions on Russian producers of ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 475 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black and Azov seas overnight.

In the Rostov region, more than 40 drones were reportedly destroyed over the Tarasovsky, Kamensky, Millerovsky, and Neklinovsky districts, according to Governor Yury Slyusar.

Falling debris caused a fire in dry grass in the Neklinovsky district, which was subsequently extinguished, Slyusar said.

In the Tula region, a fire broke out at a Wildberries sorting center after a drone fell, Governor Dmitry Milyaev said.

Two apartment buildings and two industrial facilities were also damaged. One person was reportedly injured.

In Tatarstan, falling drone debris caused a small fire at a civilian facility in the Zelenodolsk district, according to district head Mikhail Afanasyev.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

The claims from both sides could not be independently verified.