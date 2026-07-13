‘I'll keep working hard to get back on the Senate floor as soon as possible,' says Kentucky Republican

US Sen. Mitch McConnell says he will not be able to return to Senate 'quite yet' ‘I'll keep working hard to get back on the Senate floor as soon as possible,' says Kentucky Republican

US Sen. Mitch McConnell said Sunday that he is recovering at a rehabilitation center after a recent fall and a "mild case of pneumonia," adding that he will not return to the Senate floor until doctors determine he is ready.

In a statement addressed to Kentucky voters and accompanied by a photograph, McConnell thanked constituents for their support and addressed questions about his absence from the upper chamber.

The Kentucky Republican said doctors determined he did not suffer any broken bones, a concussion, a heart attack, a stroke, tumors or hemorrhages after the fall. However, he said he briefly lost consciousness and was hospitalized.

"While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I've also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia," McConnell said.

He added that he has since been transferred from the hospital to a rehabilitation center, where he is continuing to regain his strength.

McConnell said he has undergone extensive medical testing to determine what caused the incident and is following his doctors' recommendations to aid his recovery.

"On the advice of my doctors, I won't be able to return to the Senate floor to vote quite yet," he said.

Despite his absence from Washington, McConnell said he has continued working with his legislative staff and Kentucky team on constituent services and has remained in contact with Senate colleagues on issues including the appropriations process and the upcoming midterm elections.

McConnell, who previously announced he will retire when his current Senate term ends in January, said he remains committed to completing his remaining work in office.

"But I still have unfinished business to complete on your behalf, and I have every intention of finishing the job you elected me to do.

"I’ll keep working hard to get back on the Senate floor as soon as possible," he said.

