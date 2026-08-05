India reports over 160 fatalities due to rain-related incidents since July Heavy rains trigger floods, landslides in different states

Over 160 people have died in rain-related incidents in the ongoing monsoon season since July, according to official data on Wednesday.

At least 88 people, including 10 children, have died in floods in the northeastern state of Assam, registering the most fatalities, data released by the state's Disaster Management Authority showed.

India experiences heavy monsoon rains each year, typically from June to September, often triggering floods and causing extensive property damage.

Since July, the heavy rains have triggered landslides and flooding in several parts of the country.

Southern Kerala state has recorded 26 deaths due to heavy rains.

V.D. Satheesan, chief minister of Kerala, told reporters on Wednesday that 11 people were injured, and four remained missing.

In the northern Himachal Pradesh state, officials said 15 people have died, with 14 due to landslides.

Last month, officials in the western Gujarat state said 35 rain-related deaths had been reported.