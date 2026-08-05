- Exports of drones, key components, related technologies 'shall be subject to case-by-case strict review'

China to tighten export controls on drone-related dual-use items to US for ‘national security’ - Exports of drones, key components, related technologies 'shall be subject to case-by-case strict review'

China on Wednesday said it would tighten export controls on drone-related dual-use items bound for the US, citing "national security."

The Commerce Ministry said the move aims to safeguard "national security and interests" and fulfill international obligations, including non-proliferation, according to the state-run Global Times.

Exports to the US of drones, key components and related technologies included on China's dual-use export control list "shall be subject to case-by-case strict review and shall not be eligible for licensing facilitation measures."

The new rules took effect immediately on Wednesday.

The move comes as the US has stepped up restrictions on Chinese technology. The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently gave tentative approval to a proposal to ban imports of certain foreign-made military-grade drones, a measure widely reported to target Chinese manufacturers.

The FCC also added advanced robotic devices, including humanoid robots and quadrupeds, as well as power inverters, to its "Covered List" of equipment deemed too risky to authorize for sale in the US. Many of the affected products are made in China.

More recently, Washington added 43 Chinese companies to its import blacklist over allegations they are linked to forced labor involving Uyghurs and other minority groups.

Beijing's restrictions on Wednesday also included suspending the post-certification factory follow-up inspections conducted by US certification bodies entrusted by designated institutions, launching a national security investigation in the field of foreign trade, targeting imported printing and copying office equipment equipped with foreign system software.

US-based Compliance Testing LLC was included on China's countermeasure list and organizations and individuals in China were prohibited from conducting any transactions, cooperation, or other activities with the company.

Six US entities were also included in countermeasures for "assisting and supporting Washington's illegal sanctions" related to Xinjiang, with the measures taking effect immediately.

The six entities are Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., Stratum Reservoir, LLC, Altana Technologies, Inc., the Responsible Business Alliance, Verite Group, Inc., and Human Rights in China.

Organizations and individuals within China are prohibited from engaging in relevant transactions, cooperation and other activities with them.

The ministry spokesperson urged Washington to immediately withdraw the relevant measures, "cease its wrongdoings," and return to the "correct track of resolving differences through friendly consultation and cooperation."

If the US insists on introducing new restrictive measures against China, Beijing will "take further countermeasures," the spokesperson added.