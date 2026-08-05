Eaton Fire, which broke out on Jan. 7, 2025, devastated Altadena near Los Angeles, killing 19 people, destroying over 9,000 homes, businesses

2025 Eaton Fire in US caused by out-of-service electrical tower: Officials Eaton Fire, which broke out on Jan. 7, 2025, devastated Altadena near Los Angeles, killing 19 people, destroying over 9,000 homes, businesses

More than 18 months after it became one of the most destructive wildfires in US history, authorities have announced the cause of the 2025 Eaton Fire in Southern California.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said on Tuesday that the fire was caused by electrical arcing on an out-of-service Southern California Edison tower.

"After 18 months of thorough review of all evidence, alongside retained electrical and metallurgical experts, the investigation concluded that the cause of the wildfire conflagration was due to the electrical arcing events that took place on the out-of-service Southern California Edison (SCE) tower," the department said in a statement.

The Eaton Fire, which broke out on Jan. 7, 2025, devastated the community of Altadena near Los Angeles, killing 19 people and destroying more than 9,000 homes and businesses, authorities said.

"I recognize that no report or investigation into the Eaton Fire can ease the deep pain and tragedy our residents have endured," Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone said. "While the cause has been determined, our focus remains on assisting our residents to rebuild their homes and livelihoods, and ensuring lessons learned drive meaningful and impactful change in memory of the 19 lives lost."

Firefighters took about a month to fully contain the Eaton Fire, which burned roughly 22 square miles.

The Eaton Fire erupted the same week as the Palisades Fire, which killed 12 people and destroyed more than 6,800 homes in nearby Pacific Palisades and Malibu.

Authorities determined the Palisades Fire was caused by arson, and a 29-year-old Florida man was arrested in October 2025 on charges of setting the blaze, officials said.