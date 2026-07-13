World's largest contract chipmaker reports strong 1st-half and June revenue growth as demand for advanced AI chips remains robust

Taiwan chipmaker TSMC posts 36% jump in 1st-half revenue on strong AI chip demand World's largest contract chipmaker reports strong 1st-half and June revenue growth as demand for advanced AI chips remains robust

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) said Monday its revenue rose nearly 36% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, driven by sustained demand for advanced chips used in artificial intelligence systems.

The world's largest contract chipmaker generated about 2.4 trillion New Taiwan dollars ($75 billion) in revenue during the January-June period, up from $55.2 billion in the same period last year.

The company said June revenue totaled about $13.8 billion, up 68% from a year earlier and around 6% from May.

The strong monthly performance lifted second-quarter revenue to about $39.6 billion, a 36% increase from the same quarter last year.

TSMC manufactures processors for major technology companies, including Nvidia and Apple, and is widely seen as a key indicator of global investment in AI servers and data centers.

The company said demand for its most advanced manufacturing technologies and chip-packaging capacity remained strong as cloud computing companies and chip designers expanded AI infrastructure.

Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei said in June the company could remain unable to fully meet customer demand for several years despite bringing additional manufacturing capacity online.

TSMC has allocated nearly a record $56 billion for capital expenditure this year as it expands advanced chip manufacturing and packaging facilities in Taiwan and the US.

The company is scheduled to release its full second-quarter earnings and update its annual revenue and investment outlook on Thursday.