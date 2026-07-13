Shanmugaratnam on maiden 3-day state visit to Malaysia since he assumed top post in 2023

Malaysian king hosts Singaporean president on state visit Shanmugaratnam on maiden 3-day state visit to Malaysia since he assumed top post in 2023

Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim on Monday hosted Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who began a three-day state visit with his first stop in Kuala Lumpur.

The two heads of state will hold talks aimed at boosting bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and other officials attended the welcoming ceremony.

Ibrahim had paid a similar state visit to Singapore in 2024. However, this is Shanmugaratnam’s first such trip to Malaysia since he assumed the top office in September 2023.

According to Bernama News, Singapore is Malaysia’s largest trading partner in Southeast Asia as the exchange of goods and services climbed to $93.97 billion last year.