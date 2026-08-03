More than 1.2 million Sudanese have fled to Egypt since war erupted in Sudan in April 2023, according to official estimates

350 more Sudanese return home from Egypt under voluntary repatriation program More than 1.2 million Sudanese have fled to Egypt since war erupted in Sudan in April 2023, according to official estimates

Some 350 more Sudanese nationals have returned home from Egypt under a voluntary repatriation program, according to Sudan’s official news agency SUNA.

The Al-Amal Committee for Voluntary Return, a community-led humanitarian initiative, said the returnees departed the northern Egyptian city of Alexandria on Sunday aboard seven buses.

Sudan’s Consul General in Alexandria Abdel-Dayem Ali Al-Bashir saw off the returnees and said voluntary return journeys would continue until the last Sudanese national returns home.

Ismat Ahmed Saeed, the committee’s representative in Alexandria, praised the Sudanese consulate’s role in implementing the repatriation program, expressing hope that coordination would continue for future trips.

According to the committee, the new returnees brought the number of Sudanese who returned to Sudan from Egypt since last month to nearly 5,500 people.

Since the war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out in April 2023, more than 1.2 million Sudanese have fled to Egypt, according to official estimates. About 5 million Sudanese were already living in Egypt before the war, making it one of the main destinations for people fleeing the fighting.

By the end of 2025, about 428,676 people had voluntarily returned to Sudan, according to figures previously announced by the Sudanese authorities.

​​​​​​​The war between the Sudanese army and RSF over disputes about integrating the paramilitary force into the military has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. It has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million.