Families continue to search for missing relatives, particularly minors

Moroccan security forces remain on alert after mass migration attempts toward Ceuta Families continue to search for missing relatives, particularly minors

Moroccan security forces maintained a heavy presence Monday in the northern city of Fnideq following mass irregular migration attempts toward the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, as families continued to search for missing relatives.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, life has returned to normal in Fnideq, with shops and restaurants reopening and other services resuming.

Security forces, however, remained heavily deployed to coordinate the transfer of migrants back to their home cities and prevent renewed attempts to reach Ceuta by swimming across the Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, families continued to search for missing relatives, particularly minors, after the irregular migration attempts toward Ceuta.

Videos circulated by Spanish media showed numerous minors at a reception center in Ceuta amid discussions in Spain about legal challenges from their return to Morocco.

In January 2024, Spain’s Supreme Court ruled that the repatriation of minors from Ceuta to Morocco in August 2021 was unlawful because authorities had failed to assess and hear each child individually or involve public prosecutors.

Morocco’s Interior Ministry said Sunday that nearly 40,000 people had headed toward Ceuta in irregular crossing attempts during events that left 11 people dead.

The ministry said Moroccan authorities were coordinating with their Spanish counterparts to verify reports of fatalities and determine the actual number, identities and nationalities of those involved.

Spanish media, meanwhile, reported that the number of bodies recovered from the waters off Ceuta had risen to 88.

Tens of thousands of Moroccans had gathered near the border fence with Ceuta in recent days in attempts to reach the enclave and then enter Europe through irregular routes.

Ceuta lies on Morocco’s northern coast and is administered by Spain, while Rabat claims sovereignty over it.