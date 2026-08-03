Türkiye is saddened by attacks on Saudi Arabia, President Erdogan says, stressing that Israel must comply with terms of 2nd phase of Gaza peace plan

Turkish president, Saudi crown prince discuss regional security, Gaza peace plan in phone call Türkiye is saddened by attacks on Saudi Arabia, President Erdogan says, stressing that Israel must comply with terms of 2nd phase of Gaza peace plan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed regional security, bilateral ties and the Gaza Peace Plan in a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

According to a directorate statement on US social media company X, Erdogan said Türkiye was saddened by the attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

He reaffirmed that Ankara is working to achieve lasting peace and ensure stability and security across the region.

Erdogan also stressed that Israel's full compliance with the roadmap for the second phase of the Gaza Peace Plan is essential to the plan's success.

"We are closely monitoring the developments," Erdogan said, according to the statement.