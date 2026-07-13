Beijing says restoring navigation through strategic waterway serves interests of all sides

China reiterates call for 'free, safe' Hormuz passage amid renewed US-Iran hostilities Beijing says restoring navigation through strategic waterway serves interests of all sides

China on Monday reiterated its call for "free" and "safe" passage through the Strait of Hormuz amid renewed military strikes between the US and Iran.

"The Strait of Hormuz is a strait for international navigation. Resuming free and safe passage in the strait at an early date serves interests of all sides," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

Lin said passage through the strait should be "properly handled."

Beijing's statement came after the US and Iran on Monday claimed renewed retaliatory strikes.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted US military facilities in Bahrain and radar systems in neighboring Oman, according to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB.

Earlier, the US military said it "completed a new wave of offensive" strikes against Iran, targeting dozens of military sites in an effort to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest claims came amid escalating military exchanges between Iran and the US following attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Last month, Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding under Pakistani mediation aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

In light of the recent escalation, US President Donald Trump announced that the memorandum of understanding with Iran was "over."