Yoon was found guilty of receiving free opinion polling services worth over $180,000 from ‘self-proclaimed power broker’ Myung Tae-kyun, local media reports

South Korea's ousted president given 2 years in prison in political funding case Yoon was found guilty of receiving free opinion polling services worth over $180,000 from ‘self-proclaimed power broker’ Myung Tae-kyun, local media reports

South Korea’s ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol was on Monday sentenced to two years in jail in a political funding case, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The Seoul Central District Court found Yoon guilty of receiving free opinion polling services worth $180,100 from “self-proclaimed power broker” Myung Tae-kyun between April 2021 and March 2022, according to the news agency.

The funds were received in the form of free opinion polls, the report said.

Yoon was elected president on the People Power Party ticket but was removed from office last year following his failed attempt to impose martial law in December 2024.

He has been in custody since July last year and faces at least eight cases related to the failed martial law bid.

In June last year, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Yoon to 30 years in prison after finding him guilty of abuse of power and aiding the enemy by sending drones over the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, in 2024.