Russia accuses Ukraine of launching more than 350 drones toward Moscow region

Russia, Ukraine exchange overnight strikes, killing 4, injuring 16 Russia accuses Ukraine of launching more than 350 drones toward Moscow region

Russia and Ukraine accused each other Monday of launching overnight attacks that killed at least four people and injured 16 others.

In Russia, three people were killed and five others were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said on the Russian social media platform Max.

More than 350 Ukrainian drones targeted the Moscow region overnight, with most intercepted before reaching the capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram.

One person was killed and two others were injured in Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod region, the regional operational headquarters said on Telegram.

In the village of Vyazniki in the Stavropol region, a drone struck an industrial zone, sparking a fire, Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said on Telegram.



Telegram channels earlier reported that a fire broke out at an oil depot near the railway line in Vyazniki.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Telegram that its forces intercepted and destroyed 342 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, annexed Crimea, and the Azov and Black seas.

The ministry also said Russian forces carried out strikes, damaging port infrastructure in Chornomorsk, Odesa region.

In Ukraine, three people were injured when a Russian strike hit a car park in the Odesa region, according to local authorities.

Russian attacks also injured six people and damaged residential buildings in the Zaporizhzhia region, Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

Ukraine’s General Staff said on Telegram its air defense systems shot down 123 Russian drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

The claims by both sides could not be independently verified because of the ongoing war.

