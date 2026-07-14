Russia claims Ukrainian drone debris injures 1, sparks fire at oil refinery

Falling drone debris injured one person and sparked a fire at an oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region on Tuesday following what local authorities said was a Ukrainian attack.

Regional authorities said on Telegram that the debris also damaged houses in the villages of Afipsky, Smolenskaya, and Kovalenko.

A building at a railway crossing was also damaged, the authority said.

Ukraine has not commented on the Russian claims.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Telegram its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 288 Ukrainian drones overnight over multiple regions, including annexed Crimea, as well as the Azov and Black seas.

The ministry said it struck military targets in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and port infrastructure in the southwestern Odesa region.

Fuel storage facilities for the Ukrainian forces were hit in the port of Yuzhny, the ministry further said.

Ukrainian attacks cause fuel shortages

Separately, Ukrainian General staff said its forces shot down seven missiles, and 108 drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Ukraine's drone campaign against Russian energy infrastructure has disrupted facilities representing 81% of Russia's refining capacity, helping drive refinery throughput to its lowest level in 21 years, according to a report by the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

Ukrainian drones have targeted 24 of Russia's 34 refineries in 2026. By mid-June, around one-third of Russia's refining capacity was estimated to be offline, the report said.

Intensified attacks on Russian oil refineries prompted Moscow to periodically impose restrictions aimed at stabilizing the domestic fuel market.

As of early July, fuel shortages have spread across more than 40 Russian regions, prompting authorities to impose sales limits.

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Sunday that Ukrainian strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure had contributed to fuel shortages but insisted the situation remained under control.