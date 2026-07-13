'We are also working for 21st sanctions package where we don't have agreement yet,’ says EU foreign policy chief

EU foreign ministers discuss new Russia sanctions, international issues 'We are also working for 21st sanctions package where we don't have agreement yet,’ says EU foreign policy chief

EU foreign ministers gathered in Brussels on Monday to discuss a new package of sanctions against Russia, the war in Ukraine, and a range of international security issues, the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

"We are hoping that we get 250 listings agreed, and then we are also working for the 21st sanctions package where we don't have agreement yet," Kaja Kallas told reporters ahead of the meeting.

Kallas said the proposed sanctions listings were "a reaction to the attacks that Russia has had on the civilians recently."

She said ministers would also discuss the situation of Ukrainian civilians allegedly detained in Russian-controlled territories, including teachers and journalists, alongside prisoners of war and abducted children.

"We are thinking of launching a platform where we can actually meet those requirements to get those people free," Kallas said, adding that obtaining information on detained civilians remained more difficult than in the case of abducted children.

Kallas said the ministers would also discuss the EU's Black Sea strategy, including cooperation between Bulgaria and Romania to protect critical infrastructure and address hybrid threats in the region.

She said the Foreign Affairs Council is expected to approve a new partnership mission for Armenia to help the country counter hybrid threats and foreign information manipulation and interference.

The agenda also includes the Middle East, with ministers set to hold talks with Gulf partners on regional security and discuss developments in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Strait of Hormuz has to be opened, the freedom of navigation has to be respected. There can't be no tolls, no fees for navigation there," Kallas said.

Foreign ministers are also expected to discuss Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Western Balkans, and the conflict in Sudan.

"We should not forget about this and also send clear messages to those who are mediating but also those who are meddling there," Kallas said.