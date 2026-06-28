Iranian attacks damaged residential building in northern Bahrain 'with no loss of life,' says Bahrain's Interior Ministry

Bahrain says it intercepted 'a number of' Iranian aerial attacks Iranian attacks damaged residential building in northern Bahrain 'with no loss of life,' says Bahrain's Interior Ministry

Bahrain said Sunday that it had "successfully" intercepted and destroyed "a number of" Iranian missile and drone attacks on its territory.

"Iran continues its systematic hostile campaign through its criminal missile and drone attacks targeting civilians" in Bahrain, the Bahraini army said in a statement on US social media platform X.

"Deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," the army said.

"All branches and units" of the Bahraini Defense Force remain at highest level of readiness to defend the territory of the Gulf state, it said.

The officials also urged the public to avoid approaching "any suspicious or unfamiliar objects" that may be remnants of the attacks.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said the Iranian attacks had damaged a residential building in the northern Muharraq Governorate but "with no loss of life."

"The relevant authorities are taking necessary measures at the site," the ministry wrote on X.

Earlier Sunday, the ministry said that sirens sounded across the country over possible attacks.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also said earlier that it had launched missile and drone attacks on American military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to recent US strikes on Iran.

This followed the US military saying it carried out strikes on targets in Iran, citing what it called Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.